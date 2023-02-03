RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday’s Powerball jackpot has climbed to $700 million, which is the sixth largest in Powerball history.

A lucky winner could claim the $700 million jackpot as an annuity, or $375.7 million in cash.

Wednesday’s drawing is the second time in this Powerball run that a North Carolina ticket matched all five white balls to win $1 million. The ticket was purchased at the Food Lion on N.C. 50 in Garner.

The $1 million win became one of two nationwide in the drawing, the other coming from Florida. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

“What an amazing win on Wednesday,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We hope to see more big wins like that in Saturday’s drawing. Good luck to everyone playing this weekend.”

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website.