Raeford woman charged in crash that killed 5-year-old

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raeford woman has been arrested in connection with an October 25 traffic collision in Fayetteville that killed a 5-year-old, police said.

Costina Bullock, 25, has been charged with felony death by motor vehicle, felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse, two counts child restraint violation, no operators license, left of center, and unsafe tires.

Fayetteville police said Bulluck was driving north on Gillis Hill Road around 3:30 p.m. on October 25 when her 2013 Kia Forte crossed the centerline.

The Kia collided with a 2016 Hyundai Sonata being driven by a 31-year-old woman.

A 5-year-old in Bullock’s car was killed in the collision.

A 4-year-old child also in Bullock’s car was injured and transported to the hospital.

Bullock and the driver of the Sonata were taken to the hospital as well.

“Officers have determined there were citizens on scene who may have witnessed the accident and may have rendered aid to the victims, but did not stay on the scene to be interviewed. It is imperative to the investigation officers speak with those citizens,” police said in a release.

Bullock was transported to the Cumberland County Detention Center where she was issued a $14,000 unsecured bond.

Any citizen who either witnessed the accident or helped render aid is asked to contact Lt. D. Belden with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807.

