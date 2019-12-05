Raleigh duo charged with murder following November assault

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man and woman who were charged in a November 23 assault face murder charges now that the victim has died, police said.

William Edward Allison, 65, died following the November 23 assault that occurred in the 10000 block of Little Brier Creek Lane.

Allison was transported to the hospital for treatment immediately following the beating.

An investigation led to the arrest of Jarius Jamil Barnes, 23, and Ladaja Chakura Nelson, 22, on December 3.

They were initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and received a $200,000 bond each.

Allison died following their arrests leading to murder charges for Barnes and Nelson.

Both remain at the Wake County Detention Center under no bond.

They are scheduled to appear in court December 6.

