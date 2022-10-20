RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A celebration of life service was held for James Thompson, 16, at Trinity Baptist Church Thursday evening. Thompson is the youngest of the five people killed in the mass shooting in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood.

The church’s Senior Pastor Dr. Jeff Roberts, and Associate Pastor of Students and Recreation Rev. Christian Davis, spoke about Thompson’s life and led the community in prayer.

Davis said Thompson was the type of kid who would arrive to Sunday school early to help his teachers set up. He was known for being steady and mature. Out on the basketball court, Davis said Thompson would light it up, playing in the church’s Upward Basketball program. A basketball uniform was draped across his casket.

As family and friends mourn Thomspon, Roberts said the whole community is grieving. He read the names of all five people killed and prayed for a full recovery for the two people injured.

Elizabeth Burgess is a chaplain with the Billy Graham Evangelical Association Rapid Response Team. She’s been helping people in the Hedingham community the past week.

“How does a community move forward, after a crisis such as this, with so much violence and death, it’s going to take time,” Burgess said. “Our community will need patience, we’ll need love, we’ll need care.”

Thompson also loved deep sea fishing and video games. His obituary said he enjoyed visits to his grandmother’s house, amusement parks, sporting events, and trips to the beach and mountains as well.

Church leaders shared stories of Thompson as a young entrepreneur, collecting golf balls he’d find on the course with his dad and then selling them.

He was a junior at Knightdale High School.

“The message that was conveyed was also a message of hope,” said Burgess. “I thought the pastor was very insightful as he spoke of how Jesus wept. It’s the shortest verse in the bible, Jesus wept, two words, and how Jesus weeps over the loss here of James.”

His parents Alan and Elise Thompson released a statement earlier this week, identifying their younger son Austin as the suspect. They wrote that they mourn the loss of their son James and mourn the loss of all the innocent lives lost in the shooting and are praying for their families.

Counselors were available for anyone to speak with after the service.