RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned.

“It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”

Caballero’s daughter is a freshman at Wakefield High School and said she was trying to get her computer from the library when the fight happened.

Her daughter took the video and sent her mom the video that shows some of a fight.

“She said she had to stand to the side because people were getting stomped if they didn’t,” Caballero said. “I was completely shocked. I was upset. I was scared for her.”

Shortly after getting the video, Caballero posted the video to Nextdoor.

“So, our local community, parents and members of the community could see what’s going on over here at Wakefield High,” Caballero said as to why she posted. “We had not received any message (from the school).”

She said she received comments, messages and phone calls from parents who were also concerned. Caballero also said the other community members shared what their kids told them.

“Parents, we need to definitely demand some more from the schools,” she said. “The school system is going to have to be more forthcoming with what is going on.”

CBS 17 is working to get details on what happened. We have reached out to both Wake County Public Schools and the Raleigh Police Department and are waiting to hear back.