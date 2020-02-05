Raleigh officer fired 11 rounds at man during deadly confrontation, report states

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh police officer fired a total of 11 rounds at a 52-year-old man who had pointed a gun at the officer during a deadly confrontation on January 30, a preliminary report by the Department states.

Senior Officer W.B. Tapscott shot and killed Keith Dutree Collins on Pleasant Valley Road as the officer investigated a report of an armed man acting strangely, officials said.

Tapscott first came into contact with Collins as he walked along Pleasant Valley Road.

The report says Collins briefly stopped and put his hands in the air before running from the officer.

Tapscott began to chase Collins – who began to reach into the front of his waistband, according to the report.

The report says Tapscott began to create distance between himself and Collins “while repeatedly ordering Mr. Collins to show his hands.”

The officer drew his weapon and Collins then turned around and pointed a black handgun at Tapscott, the report says.

Tapscott fired four rounds at Collins who then fell to the ground.

“As Officer Tapscott was giving commands and backing away, Mr. Collins again pointed the gun at Officer Tapscott, who fired another three rounds,” the report states.

Tapscott moved to a nearby utility pole as Collins attempted to get up again, the report says.

Collins again pointed the gun at the officer as Tapscott ordered him to drop the weapon, the report says.

Tapscott fired four more rounds. Collins collapsed and dropped the gun, the report says.

Collins later died at WakeMed.

The weapon found next to Collins was a BB gun, the preliminary report says.

The report’s release coincides with the media being able to view video captured on Tapscott’s body-worn camera.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman asked that the videos not be released as they are traumatic to Collins’ family.

