Raleigh police need help identifying people who may have information on deadly double shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are asking for help locating people they believe may have information regarding a double shooting that left a man dead last week, a news release said.

The shooting happened just after 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 11. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Poole Road to find two men with gunshot wounds, police said.

Ondrick Lymell Cromartie, 24, died in the shooting. Timothy Aaron Jordan, 18, is expected to recover.

On Thursday, Raleigh police said the occupants of a newer model gray, four-door Nissan Altima may have information that would help in the investigation. Detectives haven’t yet identified who those people in the car are, though.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh Crimestoppers at 919-834-HELP.