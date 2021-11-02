Raleigh Police work to identify two people accused of burglarizing gym lockers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify two people accused of burglarizing several lockers at a gym.

According to Raleigh Police, a person wearing a peach-colored hoodie broke into several lockers at a local gym on September 8. Property and credit cards were stolen.

Another person wearing a blue hoodie used the stolen credit cards at nearby stores, police said.

Anyone with information that could assist in identifying the two people pictured below are asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.