RDU expects 100K+ travelers over Labor Day weekend

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — RDU Internation Airport said it is expecting 120,000 passengers to come through the airport Labor Day Weekend.

This comes as the number of passengers has been steadily rising over the last few months but that growth slowed down in August.

The airport said it has seen more cancellations as COVID cases are on the rise.

“Labor Day this year is going to be better than Labor Day 2020 but it will be nowhere near Labor Day of 2019 and the increases in passenger traffic for the past seven months seem to be waning,” said Crystal Feldman, RDU’s vice president of communications.

The airport conducted a survey finding that 90 percent of travelers are fully vaccinated and only 19 percent of travelers claimed the delta variant made them feel much less safe.

Jason Myers and his wife said the vaccine made them feel a lot better about flying.

“We’re both vaccinated, we both have a cache of masks to keep on at all times,” Myers said.

Remember that masks are required both inside the airport and on planes and the airport and airlines say they are still enforcing strict cleaning measures.