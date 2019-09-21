I-95 in Robeson County reopens after wreck involving 20 vehicles

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say 20 vehicles, including 3 tractor trailers were involved in a wreck on I-95 northbound in the St, Pauls area of Robeson County Saturday morning.

The crash happened before 9 a.m. at Exit 33, near US-301. That portion of I-95 was closed for hours while crews investigated and worked to clear the scene. It was initially expected to reopen around 2 p.m. but reopened earlier.

Multiple people were transported to the hospital with injuries. There were no fatalities.

Authorities say heavy fog and smoke in the area contributed to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.