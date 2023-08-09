ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police said they are looking for a “multi-convicted felon” after officers initiated a drug bust and found a stolen handgun at his home.

Raymond Arbray Mills (Roanoke Rapids Police Department)

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for 33-year-old Raymond Arbray Mills, of Roanoke Rapids.

They said they consider him to be “armed and dangerous.”

On Aug. 4, officers said they conducted a search warrant at Mills’ home on the 800 block of Allen Avenue in Roanoke Rapids.

During the search, they said they found a “trafficking amount of cocaine” and a stolen gun.

The gun has been stolen in 2021 from a location in Martin County, North Carolina, according to the police department.

Police said Mills was not home at the time of the search.

(Roanoke Rapids Police Department)

“This search warrant was a result of a lengthy investigation related to Mills selling and distributing cocaine from this location,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Police said Mills has not been arrested, and is wanted for the following felony offenses:

Possession of a firearm by felon

Trafficking in cocaine

Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Possession of cocaine

Possession of a stolen firearm

Maintaining a dwelling to distribute a controlled substance

According to the police department, Mills’ previous convictions include:

A 2017 conviction in Halifax County for possession of a firearm by a felon

A 2009 conviction in Halifax County for felony common law robbery and two counts of felony breaking and entering

A 2008 conviction in Halifax County for resisting a public officer, simple assault and felony breaking and entering

Investigators said Mills is described as about 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and 230 pounds with dreadlocked hair black in color.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Crime Stoppers. Police said you can get paid for information that leads to his arrest.