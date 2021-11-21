Rolesville police reopen Louisburg Road after ‘law enforcement investigation’

CBS 17 image of Rolesville police at Jonesville Road Sunday evening.

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Rolesville police closed a major road for about an hour Sunday afternoon and evening for a police investigation.

Louisburg Road at Jonesville Road was closed after an incident just after 4 p.m. Sunday. The road reopened around 6:15 p.m.

Around 6:15 p.m., there was still a large police presence at the scene along with a flatbed tow truck.

Both directions of Louisburg Road were impacted by the closure.

The statement from Rolesville attributed the closure to “a law enforcement investigation.”

Rolesville police later said a person died from a self-inflicted gunshot, calling it “a tragic situation.”

Police said there was no ongoing threat to the community.