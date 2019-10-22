Russian trolls are back to meddle in 2020 election, Facebook says

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Facebook believes Russian trolls are gearing up for the 2020 election, using the same tactics they pioneered in 2016.

According to Graphika, a social media investigations company hired by Facebook, fake accounts from Russia are once again on the rise.

Many were found on Instagram, which Facebook owns.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was one of the main targets.

The Kremlin-sponsored trolls used similar tactics to go after Hillary Clinton in swing states in 2016.

The troll sites attacked Clinton from both political sides to hurt her campaign.

The Facebook investigation identified 50 accounts on Instagram and one on Facebook that had suspicious Russian origin.

The accounts had more than 250,000 followers combined.

Facebook has removed the accounts but is on the lookout for the potential of more as the election nears.

Several investigations have said Russians meddled with the 2016 election beginning in 2014.

A bipartisan investigation by the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence worked for two years on an investigation into Russian activities.

