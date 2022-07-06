RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly two dozen North Carolina counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning threat until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

These storms are likely to be scattered and can be anywhere from strong to severe within the watch area this afternoon and into the evening hours, the National Weather Service said. The more intense storm cells may also bring gusty and damaging winds. Hail is also possible.

Counties impacted by the warning are Wake, Durham, Orange, Chatham, Granville, Lee, Nash, Warren, Vance, Alamance, Anson, Davidson, Edgecombe, Forsyth, Franklin, Guilford, Halifax, Montgomery, Moore, Person, Randolph, Richmond and Stanly.