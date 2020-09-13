Shooting reported in northern Wake County neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities said a person was shot in northern Wake County Saturday night.

The incident was reported around 11 p.m. in the 13000 block of Lockhart Lane which is off Possum Track Road just beyond the split with Six Forks Road.

A Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman confirmed there was a shooting at the location, which is in the Swan’s Mill neighborhood near Falls Lake.

Eric Curry, spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, later said the shooting appeared to be intentionally self inflicted and no suspects are being sought.

