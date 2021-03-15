Sponsored Content: Bring in the Spring Season with Fresh Flooring

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Getting Answers – COVID-19
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Investigation continues after ‘incendiary devices’ found near NC church
Steven Yeun makes Oscars history as first Asian American to be nominated for best actor
Video
Nebraska declares pro-meat day on Colorado meatless day
Top Portugal court nixes euthanasia law, says it’s imprecise
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
CBS 17 weather cams
Traffic
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Severe Weather Preparedness Week: The difference between a Tornado Watch and Warning
Video
Top Stories
Cooler today, rain finally on Tuesday
Video
Earlier start to hurricane season? NOAA debates starting future Atlantic seasons in May
Video
At least 49 dead amid winter weather, power outages as storm moves east
Video
America needs to brace itself for more deadly storms, experts say
Video
Chase for the Championship
Chase for the Championship
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Steven Yeun makes Oscars history as first Asian American to be nominated for best actor
Video
Top Stories
Chadwick Boseman earns posthumous best actor Oscar nomination
Video
Top Stories
South Carolina nurse who fatally poisoned husband with eye drops says she just ‘wanted him to suffer’
Video
High school announcer blames diabetes for racist remarks toward girls who kneeled during national anthem
Video
Americans see better days ahead in pandemic and economy, poll says
Video
Facebook announces new tools to help users get vaccinated
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Shaq Barrett stays with Bucs on 4-year, $72 million deal
Top Stories
‘Big-time challenge’: How UNC could go all the way in the NCAA Tournament
UConn finishes No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25 for 16th time
Gonzaga completes season-long run at No. 1 in AP Top 25
Indiana fires Miller, raises private money to cover buyout
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Daily newsletter
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sponsored Content: Bring in the Spring Season with Fresh Flooring
Uncategorized
by:
50 Floor
Posted:
Mar 15, 2021 / 03:02 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 15, 2021 / 03:02 PM EDT
For more information, visit
50floor.com
Trending Stories
South Carolina nurse who fatally poisoned husband with eye drops says she just ‘wanted him to suffer’
Video
Group 4 becomes eligible for vaccines in NC this week as local pharmacies seek more doses
Video
Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Wake County
Video
Glenwood South bars shut down after fight breaks out when ‘drunk patrons’ told to leave, Raleigh police say
Video
‘Domestic terrorist’ sentenced to federal prison after attempting to set fire to Raleigh police vehicle
Video
Manhunt underway after mom, daughter killed in shooting in Virginia, officials say
Video
Who is offering the COVID-19 vaccine in Durham with the shortest wait?
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories