Ready to find your dream home? These five beautiful homes available from Opendoor in the Raleigh-Durham area are all under $530,000. Opendoor provides Raleigh-Durham residents with a simple, certain and fast way to buy and sell homes, with just a few clicks online. Visit Opendoor.com or download the Opendoor app to learn more.

https://buy.opendoor.com/homes/7137-orchard-knob-dr-raleigh-nc-27610 ($380,000)

7137 Orchard Knob Dr., Raleigh

This Raleigh home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,800 square feet. The living room is finished beautifully with wooden floors and a built-in fireplace. The primary bedroom features a private ensuite, a walk-in closet, and double sinks. Enjoy a backyard with a covered patio and plenty of yard space.

https://buy.opendoor.com/homes/1409-w-wellwater-ave-durham-nc-27703 ($526,000)

1409 W Wellwater Ave., Durham

This beautiful Durham home offers four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and 2,500 square feet. The modern kitchen is finished with stainless steel appliances, brown cabinets, granite countertops, and a large island. The downstairs of the home is designed with an open floor plan, making entertaining or family time a breeze. The upstairs bathrooms each have double sinks and cabinets that match the kitchen.

https://buy.opendoor.com/homes/3804-moncacy-dr-raleigh-nc-27610 ($442,000)

3804 Moncacy Dr., Raleigh

Located in Raleigh, this home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,461 square feet. The stunning kitchen has mahogany cabinets, black granite countertops, and ample storage space. Upstairs, you’ll find a loft space perfect for an office or home gym. Bedrooms are bright and airy, thanks to a wall of large windows. Added perks include a dedicated laundry room, a large backyard, and a two-car garage.

https://buy.opendoor.com/homes/2714-lexington-st-durham-nc-27707 ($360,000)

2714 Lexington St., Durham

Located in Durham, this charming home offers three bedrooms, one bathroom, and 1,352 square feet. Each room of this home is finished with sleek wooden flooring, and has plenty of natural light flooding through windows. Bedrooms are complete with closets, allowing for storage and organization ease. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee in the large, lush backyard, with a private entrance from the kitchen.

https://buy.opendoor.com/homes/806-clayton-rd-durham-nc-27703 ($305,000)

806 Clayton Rd., Durham

This Durham home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,418 square feet. The bright, white kitchen has a direct view of the backyard. The primary bedroom has both a walk-in closet and a private bathroom, with a jacuzzi tub and a shower. Upstairs bedrooms are roomy and each have good closet space, as well as nooks for kids to read or play.