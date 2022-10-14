RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — He was the CIA long-distance king during the early 1980s.

In cross country, he was a three-time CIAA champion and was named most outstanding men’s performer three times. He also was a NAIA District 26 champion and helped Saint Augustine’s win the NAIA District 26 team title.

In track and field, Freeman was a three-time 5.000-meter champ and two-time 1,500-meter champion in the CIAA. He was the NAIA District 26 champ in the 10.000- (twice) and 5,000-meter runs. As a coach. Freeman was named NCAA DII Southeast Regional Coach of the Year after leading the Falcons to the regional crown in 2000.