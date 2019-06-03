‘STAYUMBL’ driver out of Wake County jail on $10,000 bond

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham woman accusing of dangerous driving and who had a unique vanity plate, “STAYUMBL,” bonded out of the Wake County jail Saturday evening and is now being electronically monitored, according to officials.

Diana Mems, 50, was taken into custody Thursday after appearing in Wake County Superior Court. She had missed four previous court dates in 2019.

Superior Court Judge Keith Gregory set her bond at $10,000, ordered her to turn her license over, and is now being electronically monitored.

Prosecutors Thursday said they discovered that Mems is associated with nine aliases, three social security numbers, and six North Carolina drivers license numbers.

The latest no-show happened Monday when Mems failed to appear in Superior Court for two traffic charges — speeding (68 mph in a 45 mph zone) and reckless driving.

Judge Keith Gregory issued an arrest order and a $20,000 bond as a result.

Mems’ defense attorney, John Fitzpatrick, stood with her and asked Gregory to dismiss the arrest order, thus dismissing the bond.

According to prosecutors, Fitzpatrick wanted to appear on behalf of Mems, but they required her presence in the courtroom.

Mems indictment into Superior Court, following an April grand jury indictment, was the direct result of months of work by CBS 17.

Indictments for traffic charges are rare, but the Wake County District Attorney’s office said it is taking a tougher approach for this case because of Mems’ extensive criminal, civil, and traffic history discovered by CBS 17 reporter Susanna Black.

Black alerted Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman about Mems in March after finding she was associated with more than 100 charges ranging from simple worthless check to arson to breaking and entering. There were 31 traffic violations and more than a dozen aliases.

She’s also been involved in 31 car crashes. She currently has zero points on her license.

