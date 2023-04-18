HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 10 miles of Interstate 40 in Orange County will be closed this weekend to allow crews to start widening and repaving the road.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Tuesday that eastbound lanes will close starting near the split from I-85 near mile marker 163 along with on-ramps.

The closure begins at midnight Friday. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday.

All eastbound traffic on I-40 this weekend will be detoured on I-85 North to I-885 South and then to I-40.

The closings are part of a project to widen I-40 to three lanes in each direction.