RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Raleigh continues to grow, we see the effects of it everywhere —and sometimes that impacts the cost of living.

One of the areas where that’s happening is the automobile market, where you’re going to pay a lot more for a new car here than elsewhere in the country.

Here in our area, we’re paying on average 9.4 percent above the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) for cars.

How much does that amount to?

It translates into an average of more than $3,700 when it comes to making a new car purchase here in the Triangle.

But, that’s just the average.

Popular vehicles like Jeep’s Wrangler in both the regular and unlimited versions are going for between $8,000 and $9,000 above MSRP in our area.

The Cadillac CT5 is more than $8,900 above sticker price and the Ford Maverick is marked up by more than $5,209 here in the Triangle according to an iSeecars analysis of prices.

The reason for thd inflated prices?

“It’s inventory,” said iSeecars’ Karl Brauer. “The demand is still outstripping the supply, not as much as it was over most of the past two years.”

He said there is a slow downward trend though.

“We are seeing prices come down, but we’re not back to MSRP yet,” Brauer said.

Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia wanted to know if that’s a legit number or something that’s just made up by the dealer.

“Automakers set that price,” said Brauer. “It is what they consider to be the suggested price for the vehicle.

“But it is only suggested,” he said. “Once it leaves the manufacturer’s possession, the dealer owns it, and they can price it however they want.”

Come August, automakers start shipping next year’s models and industry analysts are watching to see if that will lower new car prices closer to the MSRP.

“This will be a very good test this year to see what happens when the fall’s new models come out and if it does more of a traditional push down of used cars and leftover new cars,” said Brauer.

Because much of the Triangle is urban, new car prices at dealers here tend to be higher.

We asked Brauer if prospective new car buyers might find a cheaper alternative if they go to a dealer in a rural area to get a better price.

“The general rule is that if a dealer in a more rural area has what you want, you’ll get a better price there,” said Brauer.

Generally speaking, widening your search out and going more rural will get you better pricing,” he said.”

As things slowly return to their pre-pandemic levels, if you can afford to wait another 6 to 8 months to buy that new, car analysts anticipate prices will be a lot lower than the current inflated ones.