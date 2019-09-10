The Latest: New iPhones expected to echo last year’s models

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP/WNCN) — Apple is set to hold its annual fall event where the company will likely announce the iPhone 11 along with other products and services.

The event begins at 1 p.m. ET at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s campus in Cupertino, California, on Tuesday. And for the first time ever, Apple will stream the event live on YouTube.

Apple is expected to unveil three new iPhone models that are so similar to last year’s lineup, they may be upstaged by details about the company’s upcoming video service.

The company will show off its latest iPhones Tuesday at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. But the buzz surrounding its best-selling products has waned, as have sales, in the absence of compelling new features.

The research firm IDC estimates iPhone shipments plunged 25% during the first half of this year. That has put more pressure on Apple to generate revenue from a services division that will soon include a video service called Apple TV Plus, which the company may also describe in more detail Tuesday.

