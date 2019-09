WAKE COUNTY, NC (WNCN) – Road work is expected to cause some traffic issues near Cary Wednesday night.

Crews will be replacing a crossline pipe on NC-54, Chapel Hill Road, near Taylors Pond Drive.

The road will be closed in both directions between 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 to 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.

North Carolina Department of Transportation expects high traffic impacts. A detour will be in place.