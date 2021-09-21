Tuesday, September 21st: Grab the Essentials for an Unforgettable Game Day; Chef Aaron Sanchez Shares an Impressive Enchilada Recipe

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hunger Action Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Are good policing, violence interrupters enough to curb violence as homicides in Durham spike?
Video
Nash County leaders want to give students $100 gift cards for being vaccinated
Turkey’s Erdogan: Refugee crisis from climate change coming
NC asks FEMA to send ambulances to help with COVID-19 response
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Nash County leaders want to give students $100 gift cards for being vaccinated
Top Stories
Are vaccine makers pushing boosters too early?
Top Stories
Breaking down the effect vaccinating younger kids could have on NC’s numbers
NC State researchers find ‘unforgiving cycle’ pandemic’s impact on mental, physical health
Video
8-year-old student to ask school district for mask mandate after being bullied for wearing one
Video
Johnson & Johnson booster could mean end to single-shot COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Rose Moves North, Tropical Storm Peter Gets Stronger
Top Stories
More rain for first day of fall Wednesday, cold front still coming Thursday
Video
Hurricane Hunter aircraft to investigate system forecast to move by NC coast
2 new depressions likely to form in the Atlantic, NHC says
Remembering Hurricane Florence’s impacts on NC 3 years later
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Are good policing, violence interrupters enough to curb violence as homicides in Durham spike?
Video
Top Stories
Gabby Petito autopsy: Coroner expected to examine remains found in Wyoming
Video
Top Stories
Police: Virginia high school shooting suspect was 15-year-old student, family member took him to authorities
Video
Authorities ‘checking’ on Brian Laundrie tip after man shown on trail camera in Florida
Video
‘It looked like something out of a horror film’: Man threatens Tennessee deputies with axe, handmade weapon
Video
8-year-old student to ask school district for mask mandate after being bullied for wearing one
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
Top Stories
Brady, Bucs are unanimous top team in latest AP Pro32 poll
Top Stories
Canelo Álvarez, Caleb Plant trade blows at news conference
White Sox lose to Tigers, putting AL Central clinch on hold
DeChambeau stands out even as he puts emphasis on US team
University to pay $1.6M to students assaulted by employee
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday, September 21st: Grab the Essentials for an Unforgettable Game Day; Chef Aaron Sanchez Shares an Impressive Enchilada Recipe
Uncategorized
Posted:
Sep 21, 2021 / 04:39 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 21, 2021 / 04:41 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Government seizes billions in cash from air travelers without ever filing a criminal charge
Video
Girl assaults Edgecombe County deputy who was breaking up fight at hospital ER waiting room
Man shot multiple times, killed inside Dupree Street home, Durham police say
Video
Woman’s dad kills her husband in Nashville shooting, police say
Gabby Petito’s body identified, death ruled a homicide
Live
Hoke County man charged after fentanyl, meth found during drug bust, sheriff’s office says
Video
Police: Virginia high school shooting suspect was 15-year-old student, family member took him to authorities
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories