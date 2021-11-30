UNC School of Law receives $2 million to study civil rights

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC alumni James Yancey “Jim” Kerr II and his wife, Frances King Kerr, have made a $2 million commitment to the UNC School of Law to create the Kerr Family Civil Rights Endowment Fund.

The endowment fund will provide a permanent source of funding to support teaching, research, and learning in the area of civil rights at Carolina Law.

“Carolina has always hit the most important problems of our time head-on,” Jim Kerr said. “We study cancer at the medical school. We study the financial crisis at the business school. Why shouldn’t the law school take on challenges that have torn our country and communities apart? I think our legal institutions are our best hope for the future. Wrestling with civil rights issues, thoughtfully and critically, at the law school is part of that great hope.”

According to UNC, pervasive discrimination, inequality, and marginalization based on race, color, disability, gender, sex, or national origin will be the focus of the fund.

“I hope the gift can help the University and the law school in training its students to confront the problems that we see throughout the country today,” Frances Kerr said. “Secondly, I hope that it inspires others to contribute to the school so that students have real-world experience dealing with the most critical civil rights issues of our time.”