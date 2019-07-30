VIDEO: Commuter captures video of waterspout in Switzerland

SWITZERLAND (CBS NEWSPATH) -Commuters on board a ferry Sunday in Switzerland witnessed a waterspout.

The commuters were on a ferry crossing Lake Constance when the beautiful sight happened.

Cashier Pascal Muller filmed the waterspout during his ferry ride after finishing his morning shift.

Muller, who has been working in the shipping industry for five years, told Reuters this was just the second time he has witnessed a waterspout.

