VIDEO: Virginia island holds 94th ‘Pony Swim’

Chincoteague, Va. (CBS NEWSPATH) – Thousands of spectators from around the world gathered on Chincoteague Island Wednesday morning

to watch the 94th annual Chincoteague Pony Swim in Virginia.

The “Salt Cowboys” wait for a smoke signal before they swim the ponies from Assateague to Chincoteague Islands.

Once they walk onto Chincoteague, the ponies travel down Main Street to the carnival grounds where some of the foals are auctioned off.

The auction helps control the size of the herd living in Assateague, and is also a fundraiser for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.

Well wishers cheer the ponies on from the banks.

Late last year, some ponies were found dead on Assateague due to an infection known as “swamp cancer.

