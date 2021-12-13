Virginia recruit flips commitment to UNC days before early signing

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The best recruiting class in UNC football history got better on Monday night when three-star athlete Will Hardy announced he’s had a change of heart and flipped his commitment from Virginia just two days before the early signing period.

Hardy, a Norcross, Georgia native, is the No. 841 overall player in the country, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

Hardy said the events of the last few weeks, which included Bronco Mendenhall’s resignation and the hiring of former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott as the program’s new head coach, were what led him to reconsider his decision.

“Thank you to Coach Brown and Coach Bateman for leading me through this process and believing in me,” Hardy said in a statement released on his twitter. “I am so grateful to be in this position and excited for what the future holds.”

As of Monday evening, UNC’s 2022 recruiting class ranks eighth nationally with 17 total commits.