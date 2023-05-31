An NCDOT camera at I-40 and Wade Avenue shows traffic back-ups at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday.

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Traffic on the Beltline in Raleigh traffic will shift Wednesday night while workers prepare to remove a bridge that carries westbound traffic over Wade Avenue.

Officials say crews will begin closing lanes of westbound traffic on Interstate 440 near the Wade Avenue interchange at about 9 p.m., with a full closure in place by midnight.

Crews will shift that traffic into a temporary pattern on the new eastbound I-440 bridge.

NCDOT said the ramp from I-440 West to westbound Wade Avenue will remain open during this work and will serve as the detour. Drivers will be rerouted to the Blue Ridge Road exit to access eastbound Wade Avenue and return to I-440 West.

The shift is scheduled to be complete Thursday morning with much of the work happening overnight. Because of this, impacts to traffic are expected to be minimal.

The existing traffic pattern of three lanes on I-440 East and two on the westbound side will be maintained throughout the shift.

The I-440 improvements project aims to reduce bottlenecks, congestion, and improve the overall experience to drivers on the Beltline.

Built in the 1960’s, I-440 between just south of Walnut Street in Cary and north of Wade Avenue in Raleigh is the oldest section of the interstate. The improvement project includes widening from four to six lanes, replacing pavement and bridges, and upgrades to interchanges.

Drivers are asked to be cautious when approaching this new pattern, obey posted signage, and be mindful of crews throughout the work zone.

The entire project is expected to be finished by late 2024.