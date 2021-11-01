Wake County holds annual State of the County Address Thursday

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County will hold its annual State of the County Address on Thursday to highlight progress that has been made throughout the year and to discuss the county’s future, officials said.

The Address will be held inside the new WakeWorks® Apprenticeship Center at Wake Tech’s Beltline Education Cente, located at 3200 Bush St. in Raleigh.

However, due to COVID-19 protocols, Wake County has limited in-person attendance to 70 invited guests.

Residents are encouraged to watch the livestream that will begin at 5:30. p.m.

The speakers include:

Matt Calabria, Chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners, who will make an important announcement during his remarks;



Dr. Scott Ralls, President of Wake Tech Community College; and



Keith Sutton, Chair of the Wake County Board of Education.

The event will also feature a panel discussion titled Prosperity for All, which will include:

Adrienne Cole, President and CEO of the Raleigh Chamber;

