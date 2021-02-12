Walgreens pharmacies begin administering COVID-19 vaccine in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Walgreens pharmacies are now administering COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina.

Since the initial rollout, vaccine supply has been limited to hospitals and county health departments, but the federal government sent 31,000 doses to 300 Walgreens locations across the state to help speed up the distribution process.

Appointments are needed. Walgreens is only offering appointments to people in Phase 1 and 2 of the state’s vaccine plan, which included healthcare employees and people who are 65 years and older.

“I got an email from Walgreens, notifying me it was available to sign up, and I logged on and straight away for into their system. It was easy. It was one, two, three, in,” said Joan Seagraves, who received her first dose of the vaccine on Friday.

Seagraves said she initially signed up to get a vaccine through the Wake County Health Department, but when she never heard back, she made an appointment at Walgreens.

“I went through several sign-ins. I couldn’t get a response, never got a notification of being put on a waitlist, so this worked a lot better,” she said.

Karen Clagge said she put her name on three different COVID-19 vaccine waitlists: the Wake County Health Department, WakeMed, and Duke Hospital. Clagge said when she signed up through Walgreens, she got an appointment the next day.

“I did get a call from the county, but I had already scheduled this one,” she said. “And I was on with WakeMed, through our physician’s office, but I haven’t heard from them.”

Now that Walgreens is able to vaccinate people, Clagge is hopeful others won’t have to wait so long.

“I hope so. I’d like to see them get this under control, get things taken care of,” she said.