‘We look the exact same!’ 5-year-olds wear matching outfits for Twin Day at school

FOLEY, Ala. (CNN Newsource) – A picture of two 5-year-olds in Alabama is creating quite the buzz on social media.

Mom Britney Tankersley took to Facebook to share an adorable picture after her son, Myles, insisted on dressing like his friend Tanner for “Twin Day”.

“Well, when you meet Myles and Tanner…you can’t help but to fall in love with them. Although they may look different, in their eyes, they are the same.”

Both attending Magnolia School in Foley, at just 5-years-old, they both have big plans ahead.

“I want to be a firefighter,” says Myles.

“I want to hold the glowsticks at the airport,” says Tanner.

And a friendship they say will last a lifetime.

When told they were having “Twin Day” at school during Red Ribbon week, Myles wasted no time.

“I came up with the idea. I told my mommy,” he said.

Britney Tankersley says the night before “Twin Day”, Myles kept going on and on about how he had to be twins with a boy in his class because they looked exactly the same.

“We have the same eyebrows and hair.”

“Yeah, mine is curly too.”

Trying to make Myles’ vision come to light, his mom searched for Tanner’s mom, texted her to get his size and headed out to buy the two matching outfits.

Not sure who Tanner was or his taste in clothes, the next day she sent Myles to school with the matching outfit, just hoping it would all work out.

Hours later she received a picture from his teacher.

She says her heart just melted, obviously two very different children, but through Myles’ eyes, he didn’t see that.

“Children don’t judge. They see no differences and that’s what we try to instill in the students here at Magnolia.”

Myles and Tanner both say they are waiting for their moms to set up play dates.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now