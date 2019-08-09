What kind of checks are in place for stopping stolen items from being resold?

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WCNN) – The owner of a Fayetteville pawn shop said there are protocols in place to make sure items they buy aren’t stolen. That’s especially true of military equipment.

Bryan Craig Allen is charged with using his position at Fort Bragg to steal more than $2 million in military supplies. An affidavit said he took the equipment, which included 43 enhanced night-vision goggles, and ould resell the items at Red Horse Military Surplus in Fayetteville.

“If it looks phony or if it looks fishy, it probably is,” said Chris Phillips with Rhudy’s Pawn Shop.

Phillips said they enter everything into a database that tracks serial numbers and alerts law enforcement to any stolen items.

The shop also requires military items to come with a receipt to ensure it does not belong to the government.

“Obviously, if a customer is bringing in a bunch of the same item, we won’t mess with, so that’s a red flag right there off the bat,” Phillips said, adding they don’t typically buy military items.

Investigators said Allen got away with it for two years by using an improper computer code to remove items from inventory without throwing off the inventory checks and balances.

They said he then forged signatures to justify the removal of items and act as a receipt.

Phillips said this case shows why it’s always best to do things the honest way.

“You might get by with it once or twice, but it’s not even worth it,” Phillips said. “Do business the right way. Do business the legal way.”

Allen was arrested in Louisiana. He said he has no comment about this case. If convicted, he faces up to 19 years in prison.

Military officials said they couldn’t comment on an ongoing investigation.

See below for more documents related to Allen’s case.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now