Why is this a thing? Arby’s testing out ‘carrot’ made of meat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In the midst of a meatless craze, Arby’s is going “meat-atarian.”

The fast food chain known for its roast beef sandwich is unveiling a new menu item — vegetables made out of meat.

The company says a turkey-based carrot is currently in development. Dubbed the “marrot,” Arby’s says it contains the same amount of vitamins as a raw carrot, plus 30 grams more protein.

Latest news on CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now