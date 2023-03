Heavy smoke and flames will be visible in the area of Robertson and Main (Clayton Fire Department)

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clayton Fire Department is giving the community a heads up that they might see smoke and flames in the downtown area Saturday.

Starting at 6 a.m., fire officials said they are holding a live burn training for their firefighters on the corner of West Main St. and Robertson St.

They said flames, smoke and numerous emergency vehicles will be seen in the area.

The training is scheduled to end at 2 p.m. Saturday.