RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Advocates for abortion access said Wednesday the future is “unclear” in North Carolina following the election where Republicans fell just one seat short of a veto-proof supermajority in the General Assembly.

Based on unofficial returns, Republicans have won 30 out of 50 seats in the state Senate, which is enough to override vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper (D).

However, in the state House of Representatives, Republicans won 71 out of 120 seats, which is one away from a supermajority.

Abortion access was a key issue in many of the closest races after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

“The future of legal abortion is unclear. We did not wake up to the results we need to move North Carolina forward. But, we live to fight another day,” said Jillian Riley, spokesperson for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. “We held the line just as we set out to do this election. However, the margin to protect any veto from Gov. Cooper is razor thin.”

Gov. Cooper urged voters to elect enough Democrats to keep his veto power alive, even making the case in television ads in some of the competitive legislative districts.

Following the election, he tweeted, “We stopped a GOP supermajority tonight when North Carolinians voted for balance and progress. I’ll continue to work with this legislature to support a growing economy, more clean energy, better health care and strong public schools.”

On Wednesday, Republican legislative leaders said they were encouraged by their party’s performance in North Carolina.

“For all intents and purposes, we have a governing supermajority. We have a handful of Democrats who work with us. We have new members coming in. And, I feel completely confident that should we need to override vetoes we’ll be able to do our part in the House as well,” said House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland).

Ford Porter, communications director for Cooper, pushed back on that notion in a tweet, referencing that since Democrats ended the Republican supermajority in the 2018 election all of Cooper’s vetoes have been upheld.

“At a certain point, reporters are just going to have to give the Dem caucuses a modicum of the respect they’ve earned sticking together on core priorities over the last 4(!!) years. It’ll be tough, but y’all can do it,” he tweeted.

While Republicans have said abortion legislation will be a top priority next year, they have not unveiled a specific proposal.

Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) has said he supports restrictions after the first trimester. Moore has said he supports restrictions from the point a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is as early as six weeks. Current law bans abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Gov. Cooper has vowed to veto any new restrictions.

“We’ll see what is possible for us to do, if anything. But, no decision has been made on that at this point,” said Sen. Berger

Republicans also won two seats on the state Supreme Court, giving them a 5-2 majority. Currently, Democrats have a 4-3 majority.

Tami Fitzgerald, executive director of the North Carolina Values Coalition, pointed to a recent report that showed there was a 37 percent increase in abortions in the state between April and August, which was the largest percentage increase in the nation.

“We believe that conservatives will be able to build a bridge with some of those more conservative Democrats on the other side of the aisle,” said Fitzgerald. “Unless something is done, North Carolina will continue to be an abortion destination. And, that’s not in line with the will of the people.”