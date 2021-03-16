Workout Anytime fitness experts show us heart-healthy exercises

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Only 19 of the more than 200 nursing homes on the state’s most recent list of outbreaks in congregate living settings showed more COVID-19 cases or deaths than they did on the previous biweekly report, a CBS17.com analysis of state data found.

The state Department of Health and Human Services issues those lists on Tuesdays and Fridays, and the report issued Tuesday showed 235 nursing homes with a cumulative total of 14,474 cases and 1,214 deaths among them.