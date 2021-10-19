Fort Bragg career summit aims to help service members transition to civilian life

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – For some members of the military, the transition back to civilian life can be tough.

But a Fort Bragg program aims to make that transition a lot easier.

Sgt. Shakeena Haciano is about to experience the transition firsthand as she prepares to leave the military.

She recently spent time at a Hiring our Heroes Career Summit on Fort Bragg to get ready for the unknown.

“I’m going to be medically retiring so after I’m done here with the military, I wanna be able to take what I’ve learned and transfer it over to the civilian side and to see what everyone has to offer because I have quite bit of experience,” she said.

And though everyone at the event is on a different path, they are all headed to the same destination.

Like former Sgt. First-Class Justin Hartman who spent 21 years in the Army.

“The thought of leaving the military that’s given me a known path to navigate. I am now stepping into a world where I have to forge my own path, make my own decisions, being able to think for myself,” he said.

Nearly people signed up for the career summit and roughly 200 were service members in transition, more than 50 were vets and almost 30 were family members.

Federal law mandates the Department of Defense and the Coast Guard establish centers to provide help and there are about 300 of them across the country.