MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been killed and another injured in an apparent explosion that leveled a home overnight in Mooresville, just off Lake Norman, according to Director of Fire Services and Emergency Management for Iredell Kent Greene.

Authorities confirm with Queen City News that both victims were male. Their identities are being withheld at this time, pending family notification.

The injured person was transported to Atrium Health Main with non-life-threatening injuries, Greene said.

The house, owned by NFL cornerback Caleb Farley, located at 292 Barber Loop, could be seen in the rubble Tuesday morning, Aug. 22.

Farley was spotted at the scene with family on Tuesday speaking with authorities.

Someone with the Farley family arrived at the scene, holding a Titans helmet

Multiple agencies responded to the scene overnight, including the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Troutman Fire, Mooresville Fire, Lake Norman Fire, and Dominion Energy.

Neighbors in the area told QCN they heard ‘a loud explosion’ and smelled gas. Some also said the current homeowner, identified as Farley, has lived in the house for less than a year.

“A loud boom, about five minutes to midnight,” Clay Wild, who was out for a morning walk, told Queen City News. “A gorgeous house, in all respects, I can’t believe it.”

Queen City News observed some Mooresville ladder trucks and EMS vehicles leaving the scene around 7 a.m. Tuesday. NC State Bureau of Investigation and ATF agents remain at the scene.

The 6,500-plus square-foot, natural-gas home was listed for just over $2 million in 2022 and was built in 2016, records showed. The circumstances of the explosion have not yet been officially released, however, the house being reduced to rubble is similar to a 2019 gas explosion that occurred at a home in Ballantyne. One person was killed in that explosion.

Farley is a cornerback for the Tennessee Titans and played college football at Virginia Tech before he was drafted by the Titans in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.