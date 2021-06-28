9-year-old killed, 7 and 10-year-old injured in two separate Statesville drive-by shootings

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A 9-year-old was killed and two other children were injured in two separate drive-by shootings that took place in Statesville on Monday night, the City of Statesville says.

Around 6:56 p.m., Statesville Police responded to an incident on the 1300 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard where a 9-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy were found shot.

Witnesses told police that a white possible Mercedes was heading southbound on the road with a subject shooting from inside the vehicle.

Both children were transported to the hospital and the 9-year-old died while the 7-year-old is being treated for his injuries.

During the crime scene, gunshots were heard nearby and a 10-year-old boy was found shot with a non-life threatening gunshot wound on 316 New Bern Avenue.





Photos from the scene at Wilson Lee Boulevard and Newbern Avenue.

Witnesses said a white possible Honda Accord drove by with a subject shooting from the inside from the vehicle.

The Iredell County Sherriff’s Office and Mooresville Police Department responded and assisted with crowd control and scene security.

The Statesville Police Department is actively investigating these cases and asking if anyone has information regarding these violent crimes, please contact the Statesville Police Department.

“If you saw the murder of this innocent child and injuries to the other innocent children, you must help in solving these cases,” the Statesville Police said.

Authorities said they do not believe the children were the intended targets.