4 North Carolina A&T students injured – 2 critically – in off-campus shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four North Carolina A&T State University students were injured in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, the university announced.

The shooting was reported at an off-campus apartment complex in the 700 block of Milton Street around 4 p.m., according to Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn.

Three victims were taken to Moses Cone Hospital and one victim was taken to Wesley Long Hospital, according to Todd Simmons, NC A&T associate vice chancellor for University Relations.

Simmons said two of the victims are in critical condition and two are in stable condition. All four victims are expected to survive.

All four victims are males, Simmons said.

Two persons of interest were taken into custody, including the alleged shooter. It is unclear if either of those people were charged or released.