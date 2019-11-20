Bei Bei the panda leaves the National Zoo

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCN) – A specially equipped Boeing 777 jet departed from Dulles International Airport on Tuesday carrying a “Washington celebrity”, Bei Bei, the 4-year-old giant panda.

Visitors to Washington’s National Zoo have watched him grow up since Day One. But now he’s headed to China.

The Smithsonian National Zoo’s has an agreement with the Chinese government that says any panda born here must be sent to China when they reach age 4.

When Bei Bei reaches sexual maturity after age 6, he will be entered into China’s government-run breeding program, seeking to expand the vulnerable panda population.

Zoo Director Steve Monfort called the occasion “bittersweet.” He said zoo staff and visitors had grown to love the bear but that his return was important to the future of the species.

