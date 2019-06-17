Bodies of missing Oregon mom, 3-year-old found

YAMHILL, Ore.. (KOIN) — Bethany Brown fights back tears whenever she thinks of her close friend Karissa Fretwell and her son Billy.

“She’s going to be very missed,” Brown told KOIN 6 News hours after authorities said they found the bodies of the young mother and little boy in rural woods in Yamhill County.

Their bodies were discovered Saturday in a wooded and remote area approximately 10 miles west of the city of Yamhill. Officials said detectives “led searchers” there.

The 25-year-old was killed by a gunshot to the head. The cause of Billy’s death has not yet been determined, but an examination is ongoing. The bodies were identified on Sunday by a medical examiner.

“It’s just disgusting, the thought that especially with how hot it’s been, just left out there,” she said. “At least they were together.”

Residents in the city of Yamhill said it would be difficult to locate a body in the dense woods surrounding the town. One resident said the house of accused killer Michael Wolfe is only about six miles away.

Brown thinks authorities have the right man in custody and charged with the murders of Karissa and Billy. “Yes, they do,” she said.

In late May, KOIN 6 News obtained the probable cause documents that describe the days after the Fretwells went missing and her relationship with Wolfe. They also describe how police watched surveillance footage of Wolfe on the night of May 13, the night they went missing.

The documents also show that Wolfe and Fretwell’s cellphones pinged in the same areas that night. Police interviewed Wolfe on May 18 and 20, where he said he hadn’t seen them since April 15.

Wolfe, 52, was indicted by a grand jury for murder and kidnapping in the case. Fretwell and her son were last seen May 13 and were reported missing May 17.

Wolfe is Billy’s biological father, DNA tests in a child support hearing revealed. He was arrested at Blue Star Donuts in downtown Portland on May 24.

Brown also said she’s grateful for all the searchers from the different agencies who helped find their bodies.

“I think it’s just a reminder to everyone not to take life for granted, enjoy the little things,” she said. “Actually I had a dream about her two nights ago, and I don’t remember exactly what she said, and we were just walking together, and I was just asking if she was OK, and she said she was OK.”

But she’s distraught over what happened to the smiling 3-year-old.

“Billy didn’t get to live life, he didn’t get to do anything.”

