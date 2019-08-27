Breaking News
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bear makes surprise appearance at New Mexico lodge

RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) – Guests and staff at a lodge in northern New Mexico were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime sight.

A black bear stopped by the Rio Colorado Cabins Lodge in Red River on Monday. She took a drink of water before cooling off in the pond.

The lodge says the bear was courteous, didn’t cause any problems, and eventually took up off the mountain.

Our guests, staff and some friends were treated to a nice visit from one of our neighbors! Possibly a female, she was very courteous didn’t cause any problems and eventually took off up the mountain. It’s a great reminder to be aware and respectful of our wildlife while visiting.

Posted by Rio Colorado Cabins on Monday, August 26, 2019

