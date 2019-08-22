CBS 17 reporters taste test new Baby Shark cereal

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – If you haven’t gotten your fill of the catchy kids song, you (and your kids) can now fill up with a bowl of cereal!

Kellogg’s launched Baby Shark cereal at Sam’s Club on August 17, and you can now pick up a two-pack of Kellogg’s Baby Shark cereal for only $5.98 at Sam’s Club locations.

The cereal is set to be released in select Walmart stores in a single pack in late September.

According to a press release, Sam’s Club will be serving free samples at all their locations on Saturday, Aug. 24 beginning at 10 a.m. (while supplies last).

“The limited-edition cereal boasts “berry fin-tastic” flavored rings floating with marshmallows and deliver a delicious splash of flavor that doesn’t miss the boat,” a press release said.

Curious about what it tastes like? See what our CBS 17 anchors had to say!

