Chief onboard USS Jason Dunham dies after being struck by forklift at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Chief Petty Officer onboard the USS Jason Dunham died after being struck by a forklift on Pier 14 at Naval Station Norfolk Friday morning.

Navy officials say the incident happened around 11 a.m. NAVSTA Fire and Emergency Services responded and the Chief Petty Officer was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Shortly after arrival to SNGH, the Chief Petty Officer was pronounced deceased.

The name of the individual is being withheld and the Navy has begun an investigation into the cause of the incident.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story.

