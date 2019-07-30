Fayetteville police captain trains in Israel

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The captain spent two weeks in Israel completing a leadership course and learning about how the police there handle crime and terrorism.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Blog: In the spin room after the Democratic debate
- Disney star Cameron Boyce died of epilepsy, coroner says
- Popularity of esports helping young gamers make money and start careers
- Zebulon woman reflects after wrongful detention in Honduras
- Man steals Cadillac from funeral home, SC deputies say
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now