1  of  2
Breaking News
Names released of Fort Bragg paratroopers killed in Afghanistan NC Board of Elections chairman resigns

Fayetteville police captain trains in Israel

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The captain spent two weeks in Israel completing a leadership course and learning about how the police there handle crime and terrorism.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss