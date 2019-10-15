Georgia homeowner censors Halloween display following HOA complaints

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CNN Newsource) — A North Fulton County, Ga., man put up a sign censoring his own Halloween decoration because some of his neighbors said it goes too far.

“We got a lot of chuckles coming by it,” said homeowner Mike O’Neill.

The display isn’t scary or even spooky, but O’Neill’s homemade Halloween decoration certainly stands out.

“It is a pumpkin man who is mooning with his rear-end being pumpkins,” O’Neill said.

But over the weekend, he decided to cover a certain part of that display with a sign after the homeowners association in his neighborhood asked him to take the display down.

“So we said, ‘We’ll make it less offensive.’ And that’s when we put the sign up saying it’s been censored,” O’Neill said.

O’Neill said he’s put up the same display outside his home in the Grogans Bluff neighborhood off and on for the past decade.

“Great feedback, people laughed,” he said. “Lots of picture taking. People stop their cars.”

But this weekend, an HOA board member told O’Neill in an email, “We have had more new neighbors with small children move in and they are finding it offensive.”

“It’s purely just to break up the monotony of life, have a little bit of fun,” O’Neill said. “This is the time of year where you have a little bit of fun.”

While he put it up just to make people laugh, he now hopes his controversial display might end up making them think.

“Make sure we’re all a bit more understanding and have a little bit more sense of humor,” O’Neill said.

He said he hasn’t decided yet if he’ll leave the sign up or maybe try sitting the pumpkin man down.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now