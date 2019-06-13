Harnett County mother, kids recovering after head-on crash

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County mother and her kids are in the hospital, after she swerved to avoid an abandoned SUV on Highway 242 Wednesday night, crashing into another car head on.

In his career as a state trooper, Mark Samosky has never seen a case like this.

“This is a little bit different,” explained Samosky. “I’ve never investigated in my time on the highway patrol any collision that’s resulted in death or serious injury from an abandoned vehicle that wasn’t occupied.”

A Harnett County mother had just picked up her 15-year-old son and her 9-year-old daughter from church camp. It was her son’s birthday and she was driving home on Highway 242. The mother had just come around a curve when she noticed an SUV left abandoned on the road.

“They went left of center to avoid colliding with the disabled vehicle that was partially in the roadway and when they did that they collided with a Ford that was traveling south,” said Samosky.

Troopers say the SUV ran out of gas and the driver left it partially in the roadway. The mother says she didn’t see the SUV because it was black, it was night time, it was raining and the car didn’t have any lights on.

“They did not have their hazards on they were just sitting there in the pitch dark and that’s what kind of caused all the chaos,” Joshua Bland, First Lieutenant for Meadow Fire Department.

That 9-year-old girl is now fighting for her life in the ICU. Troopers say she has multiple skull fractures. Her older brother and her mother are expected to be okay. Lieutenant Bland was one of the first on the scene.

The young woman who was driving the blue Ford that the mother hit was from Dunn. She suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

“It’s terrible hearing that,” said Bland. “It’s kind of bad because sometimes you feel like as a first responder that you don’t get there quick enough but as soon as you get there you gotta deal with what you got. It’s bad hearing that especially in our little town of Meadow. I’m hoping and praying the little girl turns out fine.”

Trooper Samosky says it is likely that the driver of the SUV will face criminal charges.

“I’m just not 100% on what the charges might be for this but the vehicle being left stranded with no lights on, that was approximately two feet left of the fog line,” said Samosky. “That’s just a bad situation to leave your car abandoned on a dark road no lights in the pouring rain.”

