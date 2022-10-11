RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A doorbell camera captured video of a man breaking into a vehicle in a Raeford resident’s driveway.

Now the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office is sharing the video in the hopes that someone who knows the suspect will identify him.

A video was released months after a Raeford break in by the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office in hopes of identifying the suspect.

The sheriff’s office said that the suspect stole multiple items from the car, which was parked outside a home in the Mayfield subdivision in August.

Anyone able to identify the person who committed this crime is asked to contact the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office at 910-875-5111. Any tips or information may also be submitted electronically by visiting www.hokecountysheriff.org and using the anonymous tip form or download the free Hoke County Sheriff’s App.